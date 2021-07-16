Luna, July 2020 

Over the last couple of years I have taken an interest in learning about Wicca. I still don't know a great deal but I find it very interesting the way it celebrates nature and treats it as a magical experience. I especially like the focus on the lunar cycle and astrology. I have ended up creating a few pieces that are inspired by the moon cycle or classic symbols of Wicca.

"Luna" was inspired by the pentagram symbol, I wanted to create a piece that had a mysterious and magical feeling. So I added a crescent moon with a color fade. Adding in clouds and little stars around the top and on the bottom of the moon.