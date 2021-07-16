Franchise Brokers Association Branding - Case Study

This is Franchise Brokers Association.

Franchise Brokers Association guides clients through the journey of franchising. Whether it be investing in a quality franchise or helping you grow your business through franchising, the FBA team is there to make the path smooth and clear. The organization strives to empower people, businesses, and communities through secure franchise opportunities while providing education and data every step of the way.

We had the pleasure of working with the FBA team to create a brand identity that represented their quality service and ability to guide their clients to success. From the brand mark to the messaging and positioning strategy, we walked through each step of the identity creation process together to create something truly unique, modern, and compelling within the business association industry.

In recognition that the entrepreneurial endeavor is a challenging journey, we set out to portray FBA as the skilled navigator and guide equipped to help you make your franchising trek safe and smooth. We used a combination of earthy tones as the brand’s color palette and added customized elements such as topographic patterns and unique branded icons to further elevate the identity to connect with the entrepreneurial journeyer.

