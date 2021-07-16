"Friday the 13th", November 2020

This collection began when I realized it was Friday the 13th and I just had to contribute a Jason Voorhees illustration to the spooky side of Instagram. I ended up creating it within one day and met my goal of getting it on Instagram that night. After I created "Friday the 13th" I liked the style so much that I decided I wanted to create a collection of all of the classic killers from horror movies. All of them will have the dripping blood background and will have a limited color palette of black, red, and white.