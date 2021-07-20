Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Svetlana
GOFOX

Logo Mereos

Svetlana
GOFOX
Svetlana for GOFOX
  • Save
Logo Mereos icon design vector typography logo illustration graphic design branding
Download color palette

Hello 🙂

We have created a logo for Mereos. The company allows you to conduct exams remotely and safely. The logo defined by a wolf + the mascot = protection of the data privacy of students.

We’re available for new projects! Drop us a line at 📩 design.gofox@gmail.com

If you want to see more design by us, visit our Dribbble | Instagram | Behance

View all tags
Posted on Jul 20, 2021
GOFOX
GOFOX

More by GOFOX

View profile
    • Like