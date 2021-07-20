Logo Mereos

Trending designs to inspire you
We have created a logo for Mereos. The company allows you to conduct exams remotely and safely. The logo defined by a wolf + the mascot = protection of the data privacy of students.
We’re available for new projects! Drop us a line at 📩 design.gofox@gmail.com
If you want to see more design by us, visit our Dribbble | Instagram | Behance