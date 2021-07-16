bin point modern logo branding

Logo design exploration for binpoint, a modern project.

Symbol shows an b letter composed from point + b in negative / positive space.

My recent unused project! Thank you very much for appreciate :)

------------------------------------------------

Contact for freelance work.

Email : gfxstoreofficial@gmail.com

whatsApp;+8801822253239

FIVER link;https://cutt.ly/Dn9nalF

Regards

Saidur