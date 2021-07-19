Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Noa Carmel

Wallet app

Noa Carmel
Noa Carmel
Wallet app payments credit card bank mobile app finance wallet modern ui ux
Hi Dribbblers!

This is a new concept I have been working on. It's a wallet app, with soft pastel colors. Hope you like it 😁✌️

Colors I used: #F8E8D6 #F5F6FC #0D39A9 #FFECA9
Font: Klarheit Grostek

Posted on Jul 19, 2021
Noa Carmel
Noa Carmel
I create awesome growth-driven digital experiences ✌🏼
