Birgitte Johnsen

Michael Einziger portrait

Birgitte Johnsen
Birgitte Johnsen
Michael Einziger portrait musician fan art michael einziger portrait incubus band incubus limited color palette portrait limited color palette limited colors limited colour palette portrait limited colours limited colour palette digital art digital illustration art illustration
Portrait of Incubus' guitarist Michael Einziger.

I continued working with the same colour palette, and decided to paint portraits of all the band members of Incubus. I chose to try to keep the same pose for all of them, and the reference images used were all taken from the band's live performances, which gave some really cool lighting.

Birgitte Johnsen
Birgitte Johnsen

