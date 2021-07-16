Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
"Vampire", October 2020

This collection came to be from a Halloween art challenge called "Monster Mania 2020". It was created by an artist that I followed, it was a 30 day challenge where each day you were to draw a portrait of a monster. I decided that I wanted to do pin-up style monsters all of the pieces would be up close shots of posed monsters. Due to the daily nature of the challenge they would have limited detail and simple color palettes.

