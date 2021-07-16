"Vampire", October 2020

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
This collection came to be from a Halloween art challenge called "Monster Mania 2020". It was created by an artist that I followed, it was a 30 day challenge where each day you were to draw a portrait of a monster. I decided that I wanted to do pin-up style monsters all of the pieces would be up close shots of posed monsters. Due to the daily nature of the challenge they would have limited detail and simple color palettes.