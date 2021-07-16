Cali Schweder

"Bride of Frankenstein", October 2020

This collection came to be from a Halloween art challenge called "Monster Mania 2020". It was created by an artist that I followed, it was a 30 day challenge where each day you were to draw a portrait of a monster. I decided that I wanted to do pin-up style monsters all of the pieces would be up close shots of posed monsters. Due to the daily nature of the challenge they would have limited detail and simple color palettes.

Posted on Jul 16, 2021
