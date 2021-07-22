🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Структурность — там, где её ждешь. Минимализм — там, где он уместен. Сайт должен решать задачи пользователя и подстраиваться под ход мыслей. Хороший дизайн не кричит: «посмотрите на меня!». Он направляет и подсказывает: «посмотрите сюда, это то, что вы ищете».
Больше о наших работах на сайте.
Подпишись на нас:
Behance | Instagram | Facebook
Сотрудничество: hello@wemakefab.ru