Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Виктор Рындин
Wemakefab®

Aclass–дом – Структура

Виктор Рындин
Wemakefab®
Виктор Рындин for Wemakefab®
Hire Us
  • Save
Aclass–дом – Структура webdesign website ux illustration design digital corporate website design branding logo graphic design ui
Aclass–дом – Структура webdesign website ux illustration design digital corporate website design branding logo graphic design ui
Download color palette
  1. Aclass—02—02 (1).jpg
  2. Aclass—02—01 (1).jpg

Структурность — там, где её ждешь. Минимализм — там, где он уместен. Сайт должен решать задачи пользователя и подстраиваться под ход мыслей. Хороший дизайн не кричит: «посмотрите на меня!». Он направляет и подсказывает: «посмотрите сюда, это то, что вы ищете».
Больше о наших работах на сайте.

Подпишись на нас:
Behance | Instagram | Facebook

Сотрудничество: hello@wemakefab.ru

Wemakefab®
Wemakefab®
Комплексный интернет-маркетинг
Hire Us

More by Wemakefab®

View profile
    • Like