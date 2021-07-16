Nike shoes

Trending designs to inspire you
The shoes for the one of the upcoming stylized characters which we're working on with Victoria Arseni. Please share your thoughts ❤
I have used Blender 3d cycles render and photoshop CC.
If you need 3d illustration/lettering or just want to say ‘Hello!’, feel free to contact me via 📩 info@alexandertek.ru