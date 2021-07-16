Alexander Tek

Nike shoes

Nike shoes motion graphics geometric illustrator 3d art web ux ui minimal design illustration 3d cycles c4d render sneakers nike
The shoes for the one of the upcoming stylized characters which we're working on with Victoria Arseni. Please share your thoughts ❤

I have used Blender 3d cycles render and photoshop CC.

If you need 3d illustration/lettering or just want to say ‘Hello!’, feel free to contact me via 📩 info@alexandertek.ru

3d illustration, animation, lettering
