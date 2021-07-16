Oromo language is native to Ethiopia and Kenya and spoken by over 37,672,000 people. I don't know much about this language and the only phrase i know is Galatoomi which means thank you.

The design process started on my tablet using the Autodesk Sketch app before ending up in Adobe Illustrator for refinements and finishing. Because the word has several Os I payed along with the circle shape to give a sense of community. There're times too you see eyes looking at you. I kept the color pallete minimal so the word in white can be prominent.

How do you feel about the colour pallete?

And does it have more African video to it?

Kindly let me know your feedback.

Thank you