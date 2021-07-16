Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Sabs Mohanty

Summer Melon

Sabs Mohanty
Sabs Mohanty
Summer Melon
This is how I used to spend my summer holidays with my pet. Some nostalgic memories turned into illustration.

I hope you guys like it. Show some love. Stay tuned to have a look at my upcoming paintings.
I'm available for new projects! Drop me a line at poptraitstore@gmail.com.
Posted on Jul 16, 2021
Sabs Mohanty
Sabs Mohanty

