Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Premium Business Card Design concept 2 (Unused)
Two sided print design
- CONTACT FOR FREELANCE WORKS :
-----------------------------------------------------------
Email: freelancermiftaulofficial@gamil.com
WhatsApp: +8801321192411
Features:
-CMYK Color Mode
-300 DPI
-Adobe Illustrator CC
-3.5 x 2 Inch
-0.25in Bleed Area
-High Quality Design
Follow Me On:
--------------------
Twitter | Instagram | Behance | Dribbble
Best Regards-
Freelancer Miftaul
Thanks