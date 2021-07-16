Premium Business Card Design concept 2 (Unused)

Two sided print design

- CONTACT FOR FREELANCE WORKS :

-----------------------------------------------------------

Email: freelancermiftaulofficial@gamil.com

WhatsApp: +8801321192411

Features:

-CMYK Color Mode

-300 DPI

-Adobe Illustrator CC

-3.5 x 2 Inch

-0.25in Bleed Area

-High Quality Design

Follow Me On:

--------------------

Twitter | Instagram | Behance | Dribbble

Best Regards-

Freelancer Miftaul

Thanks