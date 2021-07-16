Portfolio Design

Trending designs to inspire you
Hello people 👋
Here's a simple yet elegant personal portfolio website I designed. Would love to know what you think!
Be sure to leave a feedback, and like the shot!
Got a project I could help with? Get in touch at heyiamrht@gmail.com