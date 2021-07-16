Briana | Branding | Bakery Shop

Briana is a family owned and operated business. Everything is handmade from carefully selecting their ingredients to the baking process. The heart of bakery is a small, dedicated group of hard working bakers. (Name, business card and other marketing materials has been changed as per client's request)

Branding goals: Complete Branding process from Brand Strategy to Brand Identity reflecting established family-owned, freshness and organic with a touch of sweetness

Business Name: Briana

Niche: Food

Sub-niche: Baking

Value provided: Brand Strategy, Brand Identity - Logo Design / Social Media Content / Marketing Content