Ambigram Design- Sagar

Ambigram Design- Sagar
This is ambigram (design that retains meaning when viewed from a different direction or perspective.) I made of my name, i learned this
from book called Design By Nature.
The background pattern is made of initial letter i.e. S by transforming it.

