UI/UX Design website for Greenrooms

Greenrooms allow you to take control over your data and easily manage your server or cloud. Currently, the product allows users to create conference rooms and webinars and invite guests there. Users can chat and cast their desktops as well. The user doesn’t need any client software, he connects to rooms through a browser. Installation of the server is straightforward. It can be done on a server with an external IP address or on a cloud instance. Greenrooms is a timely and cost-effective solution for video conferencing with the main focus on protecting privacy.
