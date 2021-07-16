Amazon listing Image

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Amazon listing design render of a recent project.
Softwares used:
• Shapr3d ( modeling )
• Keyshot ( Rendering )
• Photoshop ( Post Processing )
More shots coming soon.
I'm available for hire! Contact me via dribbble.