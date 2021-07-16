Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Evan.o_design

Amazon listing Image

Evan.o_design
Evan.o_design
  • Save
Amazon listing Image shapr3d photoshop 3d rendering branding brand identity brand design amazon isting design keyshot 3d graphic design
Download color palette

Amazon listing design render of a recent project.

Softwares used:

• Shapr3d ( modeling )
• Keyshot ( Rendering )
• Photoshop ( Post Processing )

More shots coming soon.

I'm available for hire! Contact me via dribbble.

Evan.o_design
Evan.o_design

More by Evan.o_design

View profile
    • Like