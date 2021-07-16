Innovicons collection

Trending designs to inspire you
Hi guys, we can't wait to share with you our new video about one of our top products - Innovicons! This icon family is what we are proud of, and we literally could make a full-length movie about it, but we decided to confine ourselves with the short one.
The video reveals its history, main features and the themes it covers.
View the video on YouTube or Instagram.
We hope that after watching you'll love Innovicons the way we do!