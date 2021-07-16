Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Yann Schaub

Self Service Center

Yann Schaub
Yann Schaub
  • Save
Self Service Center paas coffee webapp management subscription
Download color palette

Design details of a redesign I did. The Self Service Center lets customers manage their subscription and do things like updating their next order.

This is part of Firmhouse - The platform for product subscriptions & recurring commerce.

https://www.firmhouse.com/

View all tags
Posted on Jul 16, 2021
Yann Schaub
Yann Schaub

More by Yann Schaub

View profile
    • Like