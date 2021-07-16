App Icon- DailyUI::005

Trending designs to inspire you
App icon for a meditative app named serene for Daily UI day 5. I learnt to make a water drop today, which might not be a big deal for a lot of you out there. But, I had really hard time finding a tutorial for figma so I settled for a Illustrator tutorial. I translated all that to figma language in my head if that even makes sense. Quite fun actually :D
As usual suggestions are highly welcomed.