Hello folks ,
I'd like to share with you my " Yiilo " App presentation
I did this project 1 year ago
I face a lot of challenges , so i did this presentation to show how this projects done
- How important to understand business goals
- How to match between business and users , then make an incredible user experience
- And also showing the UI screens and how the style guide done
I hope you like it
and feel free to leave comment with your feedback
Check the first comment for the full project