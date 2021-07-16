Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Yillo App

Yillo App
Hello folks ,
I'd like to share with you my " Yiilo " App presentation
I did this project 1 year ago
I face a lot of challenges , so i did this presentation to show how this projects done

- How important to understand business goals
- How to match between business and users , then make an incredible user experience
- And also showing the UI screens and how the style guide done

I hope you like it
and feel free to leave comment with your feedback

Check the first comment for the full project

Posted on Jul 16, 2021
