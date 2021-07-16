Sporty - Shoe Box PSD Product Mockup Template. This template is ideal for any Rectangle Shoe Box Design. Make your Box Design look stunning and Present is like a pro. This template Mockup includes 8 unique and cool PSD Files. You can edit and customize easily using Adobe Photoshop.

Features

.psd Files

8 Different Scenes

All Files 3840px x 2160px Resolution

300dpi High Resolution

Separate Layers

Genuine 3D Modeling

Help File + Video Tutorial Included

Editable Smart objects

Editable Background Image + Color

Organized Layers and Folders

Download 3d Shoe Mockup Here : https://bit.ly/showboxmockup