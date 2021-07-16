Trending designs to inspire you
Sporty - Shoe Box PSD Product Mockup Template. This template is ideal for any Rectangle Shoe Box Design. Make your Box Design look stunning and Present is like a pro. This template Mockup includes 8 unique and cool PSD Files. You can edit and customize easily using Adobe Photoshop.
Features
.psd Files
8 Different Scenes
All Files 3840px x 2160px Resolution
300dpi High Resolution
Separate Layers
Genuine 3D Modeling
Help File + Video Tutorial Included
Editable Smart objects
Editable Background Image + Color
Organized Layers and Folders
Download 3d Shoe Mockup Here : https://bit.ly/showboxmockup