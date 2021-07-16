Logo for Dra. Katiuscia Rocha pediatrician

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
She loves being a pediatrician, likes children and gives guidance, offers time available for mothers to clear up their doubts.
project challenge:
Create something that is: - Fun without exaggeration; - Conveying joy, responsibility, and confidence; - And that children can also recognize the brand; - Be perceived as delicate, fun and professional .