Andrés Sebastián

Logo for Dra. Katiuscia Rocha pediatrician

Andrés Sebastián
Andrés Sebastián
  • Save
Logo for Dra. Katiuscia Rocha pediatrician drakatiusciarocha initials lettermark logodesign pediatric pediatrician
Download color palette

She loves being a pediatrician, likes children and gives guidance, offers time available for mothers to clear up their doubts.

project challenge:
Create something that is: - Fun without exaggeration; - Conveying joy, responsibility, and confidence; - And that children can also recognize the brand; - Be perceived as delicate, fun and professional .

View all tags
Posted on Jul 16, 2021
Andrés Sebastián
Andrés Sebastián

More by Andrés Sebastián

View profile
    • Like