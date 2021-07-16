Trending designs to inspire you
Boxie - Shoe Box Low Poly 3d Model
3D model of Shoe Box Low Poly PBR
- Originally created with 3ds Max 2021
Special notes:
- .fbx format is recommended for import in other 3d software. If your software doesn't support .fbx format, please use 3ds format; .obj, the format was exported from 3ds Max 2021
Download For FREE : https://bit.ly/3dBox