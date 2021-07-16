Diksha

Cover Art

Diksha
Diksha
  • Save
Cover Art logo ui creative artistic illustration artist art creativity design graphicdesign
Download color palette

Cover art is a type of artwork presented as an illustration or photograph on the outside of a published product such as a book (often on a dust jacket), magazine, newspaper (tabloid), comic book, video game (box art), DVD, CD, videotape, music album (album art) or podcast.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 16, 2021
Diksha
Diksha

More by Diksha

View profile
    • Like