Thumbnails for Figma Projects (Free Download)

I created thumbnails for better management of files in figma.These templates will help you keep a clean and easily readable project and file overview. They are color-coded to give you a synopsis of the project and file statuses at a glance.

This file includes 8 predefined work status depicted as steps based on your team's process.

💡 Exploration • ⭕️ Pending • ⏰ In progress • 🍭 In Review • 😎 Ready for dev • 🔬 Design QA • ✅ Finished • 📦 Draft

All covers are:

easily customizable to adopt to your needs

created with autolayout to embrace content nicely

technically crafted using Figma's recommended frame dimensions including a safe zone area to ensure all thumbnails always display optimally

