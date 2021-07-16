Thumbnails for Figma Projects (Free Download)

Trending designs to inspire you
Hello Creative People 👋,
I created thumbnails for better management of files in figma.These templates will help you keep a clean and easily readable project and file overview. They are color-coded to give you a synopsis of the project and file statuses at a glance.
This file includes 8 predefined work status depicted as steps based on your team's process.
💡 Exploration • ⭕️ Pending • ⏰ In progress • 🍭 In Review • 😎 Ready for dev • 🔬 Design QA • ✅ Finished • 📦 Draft
All covers are:
easily customizable to adopt to your needs
created with autolayout to embrace content nicely
technically crafted using Figma's recommended frame dimensions including a safe zone area to ensure all thumbnails always display optimally
Download from figma community:
Click here to download
