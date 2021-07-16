Aksantara Digital

Onboarding Design

Aksantara Digital
Aksantara Digital
  • Save
Onboarding Design onboarding ui design ui uiux user experience user interface
Download color palette

Hello Dribbblers👋

This is our new portfolio about user interface onboarding for e-commerce mobile app called I-Life.

Let me know what you think. Your feedback and appreciation is always welcome and don't forget to press "L" if you love it.
Hope you like it & see you on the other projects❤️
———————————————————————————————————————
We are available for projects or collaboration, feel free to connect with us at:
Email : aksantara.digital@gmail.com
Official Website | Instagram | Behance
———————————————————————————————————————
With You, We Grow Up.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 16, 2021
Aksantara Digital
Aksantara Digital

More by Aksantara Digital

View profile
    • Like