Independent Innovation Lab

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Obtct is an independent innovation laboratory that develops state-of-the-art and deep-tech software solutions - both for clients and within internal innovation projects. Expertise lies in the domain of complex software architecture, big data, Blockchain and artificial intelligence.
If you need a professional UI / UX designer feel free to contact me!
hello@mariomatkovski.com