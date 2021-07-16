Tablet with Mobile Mockup

Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Tablet with Mobile Presentation PSD Mockup for your Website, Graphic presentations, and Branding that require Adobe Photoshop CS5+.

Features:

i) Easy to Edit
ii) Smart Object support
iii) Organized and labeled layers
iv) High-resolution image
v) Nondestructive, editable effects. Removable background

Thanks for Watching :)

Posted on Jul 16, 2021
