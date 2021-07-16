E-learning Dashboard Design

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hello you awesome people!
In this shot I have tried design a dashboard for an e-learning platform from the students' perspective. This work was originally done for ProdX.
Do hit the 'L' button if you loved it, it really motivates me!💖
To see more of my work, visit here: https://www.behance.net/kartikeshandil