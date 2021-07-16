Twitch Rivals World Series of Warzone

We’re super grateful to get a chance to work with the talented people from Activision Blizzard in our latest endeavour into eSports — Twitch Rivals and Call of Duty World Series of Warzone.

The series kicked off last month when 5 captains and 150 massive Call of Duty legends competed against each other in a series of 6 games!

In almost 6 hours of the live stream on DAY 1 — the main channels on Twitch amassed close to 4 million views. And this was just the first event!