Daily UI 014 - Countdown Timer

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
My first idea on countdown timer was to just make a simple countdown timer. There was no fun in that, it was no challenge! So I thought of another scenario where I could use countdown timer, and then this idea hit me. Smart appliances are increasing day by day and microwave ovens are a great example of where we need countdown timers. So here is my today's Daily UI. Idea was to make it simple and accessible. Let me know your thoughts in the feedback comments.