🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
💌 Have a project idea? We are available for new projects
info@ronasit.com | Telegram | WhatsApp | Facebook | Linkedin | Website
Today we're bringing you a concept of a real estate app. This mobile app helps to find a place to live either by renting or by buying an apartment or house.
The shot shows two screens. The left screen is a search page where users set the location and what they're looking for. The right screen is a search results page with filtered offers.
We applied a neutral color scheme with white dominating as a background color. Accent colors like green, yellow, and red are used in interface elements. This solution keeps the main focus on the live photos featured on the app.
This concept offers quick and easy access to the search on the home page. It also has a list and map view of the offers. The interface emphasizes the photos of offered properties.