Office navigation and desk booking service mobile

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
🇬🇧 Office navigation and desk booking service is available on a phone, as well as all the services of our corporate portal. It's easy to book a place in the office for a day or find a colleague, a department or a meeting room on the go!
****
🇷🇺 Офис и места доступен в мобильной версии, как и все сервисы нашего портала. Бронировать место в офисе на день или найти коллегу, переговорку на ходу — легко!