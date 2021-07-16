Nik Telegin
Office navigation and desk booking service mobile

employee experience hr tech corporate website typography brutal mesh gradient gradient minimal russia dentsu web real project iphone mobile uxui flat intranet corporate portal product design ui
🇬🇧 Office navigation and desk booking service is available on a phone, as well as all the services of our corporate portal. It's easy to book a place in the office for a day or find a colleague, a department or a meeting room on the go!

🇷🇺 Офис и места доступен в мобильной версии, как и все сервисы нашего портала. Бронировать место в офисе на день или найти коллегу, переговорку на ходу — легко!

we make products for brands and dentsu people

