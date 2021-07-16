Office navigation and desk booking service mobile

🇬🇧 Office navigation and desk booking service is available on a phone, as well as all the services of our corporate portal. It's easy to book a place in the office for a day or find a colleague, a department or a meeting room on the go!

****

🇷🇺 Офис и места доступен в мобильной версии, как и все сервисы нашего портала. Бронировать место в офисе на день или найти коллегу, переговорку на ходу — легко!