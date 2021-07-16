Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
M Wildan Cahya Syarief

Football Boy - Sports illustrations Exploration

Football Boy - Sports illustrations Exploration exercise training soccer ball kid boy ball boy football euro sports procreate illustrator flat illustration affinity designer design vector illustration
Football Boy - Sports illustrations Exploration.
Euro2020 vibes, even though I personally haven't seen even a single match at all :D lol.
.
This is just for fun, just an exploration, not represents any team or a country etc.
Done in Procreate.
What do you think of these?
______________
Please also check my Instagram account for more recent updates of my artwok.

Thank you!

Freelance Illustrator. 2D & 3D Illustrations.
