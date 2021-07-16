Trending designs to inspire you
Football Boy - Sports illustrations Exploration.
Euro2020 vibes, even though I personally haven't seen even a single match at all :D lol.
.
This is just for fun, just an exploration, not represents any team or a country etc.
Done in Procreate.
What do you think of these?
______________
Please also check my Instagram account for more recent updates of my artwok.
Thank you!