🎬 Cinema Booking Tickets App

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hey guys 🏀
Mobile ticket booking apps make going to the movies a lot easier. These are some of the screens! In the coming days, I will share the rest of other pages.
Hope you like it 🧡
Press "L" on your keyboard.