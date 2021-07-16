Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Olajide Adewumi

App Icon

Olajide Adewumi
Olajide Adewumi
  • Save
App Icon ux ui design
Download color palette

Design Hint...

Design an app icon. What best represents the brand or product? Or is it incredibly unique? Does it look great at a distance and does it stand out when put on your home screen alongside other apps?

View all tags
Posted on Jul 16, 2021
Olajide Adewumi
Olajide Adewumi

More by Olajide Adewumi

View profile
    • Like