Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Lauren St Clare Koenig

Modern Website Design for Non-Profit

Lauren St Clare Koenig
Lauren St Clare Koenig
  • Save
Modern Website Design for Non-Profit communications marketing website architecture graphic design branding logo website design
Download color palette

Hearthstone Village, an international all-women’s non-profit, sorely needed an updated public image and web presence. I was hired by the President of the Board of Directors to overhaul the website, develop an archival legacy, and design a new logo.

Lauren St Clare Koenig
Lauren St Clare Koenig

More by Lauren St Clare Koenig

View profile
    • Like