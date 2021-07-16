Wireframe Kit Process 🛠

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
We are in the process of creating a Wireframe Kit for our design team here at Veeqo. This is so that we can simply use drag-and-drop placeholder elements, and ready-to-use wireframe templates which will make it a lot easier and efficient to collaborate with our team members! 🎉