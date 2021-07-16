Vladimir Dubrovin

Packaging Design for "Mera"

Packaging Design for "Mera" print pets minimal flat branding typography illustration vector identity 3d graphic design label pattern retail design product packaging package box packaging design
Hola my friends🤙
I'm glad to share a new project with you.
▪ Packaging Design for "Mera"

Thanks for watching! 🏀
