Applozic | Logo and Branding

Let's continue with Applozic redesign
Our Brand designer has created a bright and colorful Brand language for Applozic🤩😎 The bold approach and bright colours made it possible to use right tone-of-voice with the audience and adapt the brand for different platforms and users.

The full Case Study you could check on our Behance

Applozic is used and loved by customers and developers from over 50+, from online marketplaces and eCommerce to on-demand services, to Education Tech, Health Tech, Gaming, Live-Streaming, and more. We need to create a universal and scalable visual language, which shows company value, and evolution.

