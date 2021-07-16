Applozic | Logo and Branding

Let's continue with Applozic redesign

Our Brand designer has created a bright and colorful Brand language for Applozic🤩😎 The bold approach and bright colours made it possible to use right tone-of-voice with the audience and adapt the brand for different platforms and users.

The full Case Study you could check on our Behance

Applozic is used and loved by customers and developers from over 50+, from online marketplaces and eCommerce to on-demand services, to Education Tech, Health Tech, Gaming, Live-Streaming, and more. We need to create a universal and scalable visual language, which shows company value, and evolution.

Like it? Don't forget to follow Axicube! ➡️

You can also find us here:

Instagram | Behance | Linkedin | Facebook

May the Force of UI/UX be with you!