Knee High Socks Design

Knee High Socks Design graphic design merchandise design merchandise merch apparel design apparel socks design socks
Hello there, knee high socks design here is representing. The sock design is golf sock concept and the design is prepared through marble pattern and abstract lines. Its a cool combination and looks awesome.

