Reddy Living - Pitch Deck Presentation

Excerpt from a presentation design I did for property management company a few month ago. The hardest part is combining data visualization, storytelling, wrapped in a visual identity of brand. Even though it was difficult, but this is an effective way to communicate valuable insights, engage an audience, and make it look more personal at the same time.