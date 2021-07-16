Nora Landing Page

Hello Dribbblers!

You already have the key concepts that form the whole Nora project. Now is the moment to pour all this work on the brand’s landing page and create a unified visual design.

For this It was essential to make a good benchmark and be able to place Nora within the whole system created (for graphic and advertising applications) and take it to the digital field.

Another challenge for this landing was that it had to combine the discourse for both professionals and patients at the same time, on the same place.

After many iterations we organized the content in a way that at a first glance it was a website for both users but when navigating more in depth throughout the site, it was a B2B landing.

Hope you like it!

More at Nacar Website | Instagram | Linkedin