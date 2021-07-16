Country4k

Logo Mockup on a Fabric

Country4k
Country4k
  • Save
Logo Mockup on a Fabric texture textile symbol identity fabric country4k cotton cloth business branding brand logo mockups mockup
Download color palette

Create an amazing presentation with the Logo Mockup on a Fabric. Show off your logos, branding and more with our mockups. After all, they are made in high resolution. And smart objects can save a lot of time. Just click on the smart object a couple of times, add your own graphics and save the result. Everything is simple! I hope you will enjoy it.

Features:
- 3 PSD files.
- Edit your design via smart objects.
- Dimensions: 5000×3500 px.
- Well organized layers.
- Help file included.

Buy Now with 30% Discount

Buy Now on Creativemarket

Country4k
Country4k

More by Country4k

View profile
    • Like