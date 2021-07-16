Create an amazing presentation with the Logo Mockup on a Fabric. Show off your logos, branding and more with our mockups. After all, they are made in high resolution. And smart objects can save a lot of time. Just click on the smart object a couple of times, add your own graphics and save the result. Everything is simple! I hope you will enjoy it.

Features:

- 3 PSD files.

- Edit your design via smart objects.

- Dimensions: 5000×3500 px.

- Well organized layers.

- Help file included.

Buy Now with 30% Discount

Buy Now on Creativemarket