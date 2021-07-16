Football Tournament TV Screen

Trending designs to inspire you
Champ is a new way to set up and run football tournaments.
TV-Mode has been designed to keep teams & visitors up to date on matchday about results, rankings and live scores.
I built and maintained this web application as a side project together with a friend. I was responsible for the design and front-end implementation (HTML, TailwindCSS, Rails).
https://champtournament.com/