Yann Schaub

Football Tournament TV Screen

Yann Schaub
Yann Schaub
Football Tournament TV Screen
Champ is a new way to set up and run football tournaments.

TV-Mode has been designed to keep teams & visitors up to date on matchday about results, rankings and live scores.

I built and maintained this web application as a side project together with a friend. I was responsible for the design and front-end implementation (HTML, TailwindCSS, Rails).

https://champtournament.com/

Posted on Jul 16, 2021
Yann Schaub
Yann Schaub

