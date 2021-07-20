Dmitry Lauretsky
Ronas IT | UI/UX Team

eCommerce App

Dmitry Lauretsky
Ronas IT | UI/UX Team
Dmitry Lauretsky for Ronas IT | UI/UX Team
Hire Us
  • Save
eCommerce App ui app interface ios minimal store product ecommerce fashion shop clothes clean gradients e commerce brand e-commerce colorful colors line list
eCommerce App ui app interface ios minimal store product ecommerce fashion shop clothes clean gradients e commerce brand e-commerce colorful colors line list
eCommerce App ui app interface ios minimal store product ecommerce fashion shop clothes clean gradients e commerce brand e-commerce colorful colors line list
eCommerce App ui app interface ios minimal store product ecommerce fashion shop clothes clean gradients e commerce brand e-commerce colorful colors line list
eCommerce App ui app interface ios minimal store product ecommerce fashion shop clothes clean gradients e commerce brand e-commerce colorful colors line list
eCommerce App ui app interface ios minimal store product ecommerce fashion shop clothes clean gradients e commerce brand e-commerce colorful colors line list
eCommerce App ui app interface ios minimal store product ecommerce fashion shop clothes clean gradients e commerce brand e-commerce colorful colors line list
Download color palette
  1. Dribbble Shot #11.png
  2. Dribbble Shot #2.png
  3. Dribbble Shot #5-1.png
  4. Dribbble Shot #5-2.png
  5. Dribbble Shot #5.png
  6. App 1.png
  7. Thanks.png

💌 Have a project idea? We are available for new projects
info@ronasit.com | Telegram | WhatsApp | Facebook | Linkedin | Website

Designing a digital product for an established offline brand may be tricky. One should follow the set brand guideline but apply them to a different environment. Here's our experiment of how a mobile app for Acne Studios could look.

The shot shows three screens. The left one is the woman section catalog, the middle screen is the home page, and the right screen is an item card.

We chose the black and white color scheme adding one chromatic color to match the Scandinavian minimalist approach of the brand.

This concept reflects the minimalism of the brand. In addition to the limited color scheme, we optimized the number of buttons, menu items, and other elements.

What do you think about our vision?

Ronas IT | UI/UX Team
Ronas IT | UI/UX Team
We make complex applications simple for users💙
Hire Us

More by Ronas IT | UI/UX Team

View profile
    • Like