Maggie Appleton

Open Graph Image Generation

This was a quickie for the Building an OpenGraph image generation API egghead course.

Getting better at banging these kind of simple images out in under an hour. A good composition and some light detailing goes a long way.

Posted on Jul 16, 2021
