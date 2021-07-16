Open Graph Image Generation

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
This was a quickie for the Building an OpenGraph image generation API egghead course.
Getting better at banging these kind of simple images out in under an hour. A good composition and some light detailing goes a long way.